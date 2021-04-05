UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Denies Twitter Users' Lawsuit Appeal Against Trump

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:09 PM

Twitters users who tried to sue former President Donald Trump for his activities on Twitter have had their appeal on the case rejected by the US Supreme Court, which refused to hear it, according to an official notice on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Twitters users who tried to sue former President Donald Trump for his activities on Twitter have had their appeal on the case rejected by the US Supreme Court, which refused to hear it, according to an official notice on Monday.

"The motion for leave to file a petition for a writ of certiorari under seal is denied," the notice said.

The Second Circuit of the US Federal Court found that Trump had violated the First Amendment when, as President of the United States, he blocked several users from interacting with his Twitter account who then sued him. However, the Supreme Court found that Trump only had limited control of his Twitter account.

"The disparity between Twitter's control and Mr. Trump's control is stark, to say the least. Mr. Trump blocked several people from interacting with his messages. Twitter barred Mr. Trump not only from interacting with a few users, but removed him from the entire platform, thus barring all Twitter users from interacting with his messages," the Supreme Court said.

Trump has said he now plans to create his own social media platform after he was banned by Twitter and other social media giants, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

