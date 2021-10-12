UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Dismisses House Democrats' Lawsuit Against Trump Border Wall - Filing

The US Supreme Court has instructed a lower court to dismiss a lawsuit from Democrat lawmakers challenging the then-Trump administration's use of military funding to build a new wall on the border with Mexico, a court filing revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The US Supreme Court has instructed a lower court to dismiss a lawsuit from Democrat lawmakers challenging the then-Trump administration's use of military funding to build a new wall on the border with Mexico, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"Petition GRANTED. Judgment VACATED and case REMANDED with instructions to dismiss the case as moot," the filing said.

The case is considered resolved after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in January that canceled the use of military funding for former President Donald Trump's border wall project.

Trump during his presidency declared a national emergency on the US southern border, which allowed him to allocate $2.5 billion in defense funds.

Meanwhile, illegal border crossings have increased to record levels, including by 208,000 migrants in August.

