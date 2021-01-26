US Syria Policy Will Not Change With New Special Envoy - Constitutional Committee Delegate

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The future US Special Envoy to Syria is unlikely to alter the country's overall Syria policy, no matter who is appointed to the position, Mais Elkrydee, a member of the civil society delegation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee told Sputnik.

Appointed under the Trump administration, US Special Envoy for Syria Joel D. Rayburn left his post less than a month into his tenure, as part of a traditional rotation of personnel that takes place during transitions between presidential administrations. His successor has not yet been announced.

"I consider that the Americans are changing faces, and I do not believe that changing persons will change the US Syria policy, meaning that while the tactics might be different, the general choices for the US deep-state will not change," Elkrydee stated.

The trilateral Syrian Constitutional Committee met for its fifth session in Geneva on Monday. Consisting of three main blocs representing government loyalists, the opposition, and the country's civil society, the committee aims to revise the war-torn country's constitution in an effort to reconcile the parties involved.