US Television Company Allegedly Hacked by Russia-Based Evil Corp. - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Sinclair Broadcast Group was allegedly hacked by infamous Russian cybercriminals from Evil Corp. group, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

On Monday, the United States' second largest television operator, Sinclair Broadcast, announced that its network was breached with ransomware over the weekend. The company notified relevant US Federal agencies and law enforcement and an investigation is underway.

The cybercriminals used malware called Macaw, a variant of ransomware known as WestedLocker. Both the Macaw and WestedLocker were created by Evil Corp.

, while the former was first detected by cybersecurity analysts during last week only, the report said.

Sinclair Broadcast, which operates nearly 200 television stations across the United States, had data stolen from its network, but the company is still trying to assess if it will have a material impact on its business and operations, according to a company press release published on Monday.

The breach may continue to cause disruptions to the company's business operations, including local advertisements by local broadcast stations, the release added.