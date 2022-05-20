UrduPoint.com

US To Discuss NATO Force Posture In Europe With Allies In Weeks Ahead - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 11:27 PM

US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Allies in Weeks Ahead - State Dept.

The Biden administration will discuss matters related to NATO force posture in Europe with allies in the weeks ahead leading up to the military alliance's summit in Madrid next month, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Biden administration will discuss matters related to NATO force posture in Europe with allies in the weeks ahead leading up to the military alliance's summit in Madrid next month, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"We will continue to speak to questions of force posture, both in terms of NATO forces and in terms of US deployment, as an alliance bilaterally and multilaterally with our allies and partners in Europe in the weeks ahead, especially as we looks towards the summit in June," Price said during a conference call with reporters.

