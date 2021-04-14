US to Require All Government Agencies to Fix Microsoft 'Vulnerabilities' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US government will require all Federal agencies to fix all vulnerabilities related to Microsoft, Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Microsoft released a set of Exchange patches today that are critical," Neuberger said.

"We urge all owners and operators of microsoft Exchange Servers to apply these latest patches immediately. The US Government will lead by example - we are requiring all agencies to immediately patch their Exchange servers."

US authorities discovered those vulnerabilities and reported Microsoft on them, she added. "This disclosure is an example of the responsible and transparent approach the US government uses when handling vulnerabilities," Neuberger noted.