UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Require All Government Agencies To Fix Microsoft 'Vulnerabilities' - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

US to Require All Government Agencies to Fix Microsoft 'Vulnerabilities' - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US government will require all Federal agencies to fix all vulnerabilities related to Microsoft, Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Microsoft released a set of Exchange patches today that are critical," Neuberger said.

"We urge all owners and operators of microsoft Exchange Servers to apply these latest patches immediately. The US Government will lead by example - we are requiring all agencies to immediately patch their Exchange servers."

US authorities discovered those vulnerabilities and reported Microsoft on them, she added. "This disclosure is an example of the responsible and transparent approach the US government uses when handling vulnerabilities," Neuberger noted.

Related Topics

Exchange Lead All Government

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

2 hours ago

â€˜National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

2 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

1 hour ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

1 hour ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.