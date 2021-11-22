UrduPoint.com

US Top Banking Watchdog Nominee Omarova Left Komsomol Behind When Moving to US - Principal

USSR-born Saule Omarova, who has been nominated by US President Joe Biden as a top banking watchdog at the US Treasury Department, was once a member of the communist youth organization Komsomol, which could have served as springboard for her political career had she not moved to the United States, Laura Sharkubenova, the director of the school where Omarova graduated in Kazakhstan, told Sputnik

NUR SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) USSR-born Saule Omarova, who has been nominated by US President Joe Biden as a top banking watchdog at the US Treasury Department, was once a member of the communist youth organization Komsomol, which could have served as springboard for her political career had she not moved to the United States, Laura Sharkubenova, the director of the school where Omarova graduated in Kazakhstan, told Sputnik.

Biden's decision to nominate famous Wall Street critic Omarova has received much criticism from various parties on account of her leftist views. On November 19, Omarova was forced to give an account of her Soviet past at a Senate hearing, during which Republican Senator John Kennedy doubled down on her past in young leninist organization, demanding to know if she ever left� the Komsomol.

"Yes, she was a member of the Komsomol, and now, as you can see, this information is being used against her. There were 30 students in her class, and about 12 of them were members of the Komsomol. Not everyone was accepted there, only those who were really worthy.

Saule is the pride of our school, the first medalist," Sharkubenova said.

To join the Komsomol, potential members had to learn its charter and pass some serious exams, the director said.

"The Komsomol badge was awarded at a big ceremony in front of the entire school, only responsible, serious students could be involved in this work. Afterwards, when she entered the Moscow State University, her Komsomol activities, most likely, continued. If Saule stayed in the Soviet Union, she would have worked and joined the Party. But she moved to the United States, of course, this is how her Komsomol activities were interrupted," Sharkubenova said.

The school director noted that Omarova came from a well-educated family and always showed great academic results, participated in various science competitions and graduated school with a gold medal � the highest level of achievement. At the same time, she was a nice, "regular Soviet student," Sharkubenova added, recounting stories from Omarova's former classmates.

