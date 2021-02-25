US trade rep nominee says Biden team supports use of tariffs

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The administration of President Joe Biden views tariffs as a valuable policy tool, the nominee to be the next US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, told lawmakers Thursday at her confirmation hearing.

"Tariffs are a very important part of our fair trade remedies toolbox," Tai told the Senate Finance Committee, signaling the new US team on commerce policy had no plans for a complete about-face from the hardline stance of Donald Trump's government.

Tai also signaled support for maintaining Trump administration tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.