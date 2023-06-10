UrduPoint.com

US Trial For Russian Businessman Vinnik Set To Begin February 5 - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:00 AM

US Trial for Russian Businessman Vinnik Set to Begin February 5 - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The Federal trial for Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik, who is accused of financial crimes in the United States, is set to begin February 5, his defense attorney David Rizk confirmed to Sputnik.

The US government accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through his cryptocurrency platform BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds. Vinnik denies the charges against him.

Vinnik's legal team met with federal prosecutors earlier on Friday to determine the trial date.

His legal team previously expected his trial to begin in the fall.

The Russian national's trial will take place in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, which is located in San Francisco.

Last month, Rizk said Vinnik would like to be considered for a potential US-Russia prisoner exchange deal in the future as the United States seeks to achieve a deal with Russia for the return of US nationals Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia San Francisco David United States Cryptocurrency February Criminals Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

7 hours ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

7 hours ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

7 hours ago
 UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 ..

UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 bn in March

7 hours ago
 Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans ..

Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans for Murder, Drug Trafficking

7 hours ago
 Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: ..

Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: DC

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.