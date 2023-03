The United States is concerned that China will use President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia to reiterate calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The United States is concerned that China will use President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia to reiterate calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"We hope Xi will press Putin to cease bombings, we're concerned that China will instead reiterate calls for a ceasefire," Kirby said during a press conference.