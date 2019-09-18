UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan To Introduce Benefits For Finished Goods Exporters In Textile, Leather Industry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:25 PM

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished goods exporters in textile, leather industry

Uzbekistan will introduce benefits for finished-goods exporters, according to a decree issued by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Uzbekistan will introduce benefits for finished-goods exporters, according to a decree issued by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbek Justice Ministry said Wednesday that the decree will help develop the textile and leather industry and stimulate the production of finished products.

Textile and leather-footwear enterprises will receive a range of tax benefits, including property and land taxes for three years, according to the decree.

The decree also stipulated that exporters of semi-finished leather products will be charged a 10-percent duty, while exporters of yarn will have to pay 0.

01 U.S. Dollars for each kilogram of exported yarn.

The decree says foreign consultants working in the Uzbek textile industry and leather industry associations will pay only 50 percent of the income tax.

Uzbekistan is planning to reprocess all produced cotton domestically and increase the exports of textile products to 7 billion dollars per year by 2025.

Related Topics

Exports Uzbekistan Textile Cotton All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

6 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

6 minutes ago

Metro Bus extension project likely to be completed ..

2 minutes ago

ATC to resume money laundering case against Altaf ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.