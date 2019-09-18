Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished goods exporters in textile, leather industry

Uzbekistan will introduce benefits for finished-goods exporters, according to a decree issued by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Uzbekistan will introduce benefits for finished-goods exporters, according to a decree issued by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbek Justice Ministry said Wednesday that the decree will help develop the textile and leather industry and stimulate the production of finished products.

Textile and leather-footwear enterprises will receive a range of tax benefits, including property and land taxes for three years, according to the decree.

The decree also stipulated that exporters of semi-finished leather products will be charged a 10-percent duty, while exporters of yarn will have to pay 0.

01 U.S. Dollars for each kilogram of exported yarn.

The decree says foreign consultants working in the Uzbek textile industry and leather industry associations will pay only 50 percent of the income tax.

Uzbekistan is planning to reprocess all produced cotton domestically and increase the exports of textile products to 7 billion dollars per year by 2025.