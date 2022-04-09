UrduPoint.com

Vehicles Carrying Seized Russian Art Allowed To Cross Finnish Border

Three vehicles carrying artworks owned by Russian museums were allowed to cross into Russia from Finland after the Finnish customs service seized them this week citing EU sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Three vehicles carrying artworks owned by Russian museums were allowed to cross into Russia from Finland after the Finnish customs service seized them this week citing EU sanctions.

"Three vehicles with Russian paintings crossed the Finnish-Russian border and are heading to St.

Petersburg and Moscow," the Russian Culture Ministry said.

The art works were on loan to exhibitions in Italy and Japan. They will return to Hermitage Museum, Pavlovsk, Tsarskoye Selo and Gatchina in St. Petersburg and the Tretyakov Gallery, the State Museum of Oriental Art and the Pushkin State Museum in Moscow.

