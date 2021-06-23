Venezuela Invites Russia to Monitor Regional Elections on November 21

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela invited the Central Electoral Commission of Russia (CEC) to oversee the regional and municipal elections on November 21

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela invited the Central Electoral Commission of Russia (CEC) to oversee the regional and municipal elections on November 21.

"[CNE President Pedro] Calzadilla drew attention to the invitations sent to the EU and the UN to participate in international missions. In doing so, he took the opportunity to send an invitation to the Russian electoral body to form a delegation and accompany this electoral process," CNE said in a release on Tuesday.

Pedro Calzadilla extended the invitation during the meeting with the Russian ambassador in Caracas, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov. For his part, the ambassador asked Calzadilla to sign a new cooperation protocol between the CEC and the CNE.

Calzadilla recalled that the appointment of the new electoral authorities was the result of a broad dialogue that is still in process.

"This [invitation of delegations] was part of the agreements on the political stabilization of the country, which also include the convening of a broad international escort program that reaffirms the transparency and security of regional and municipal elections on November 21," he commented.

According to the CNE, the two organizations have maintained bilateral relations since 2012.

This fall, Venezuelans are due to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 251 legislative councilors and 2,459 municipal councilors.