MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will visit Moscow this week, she is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"Such a meeting is scheduled for August 21," the ministry said.