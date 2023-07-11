Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday recorded a violation of the ceasefire regime in the Askeran region of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday recorded a violation of the ceasefire regime in the Askeran region of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

"One violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded in the Askeran region. There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation into the fact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides," the ministry said in a bulletin.

Patrols were conducted along three routes in the Martakert, Martuni and Shusha regions, according to the bulletin.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.