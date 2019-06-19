Volker Says 'Vital' For US to Work Closely With Zelenskyy on Initiatives for Donbas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said on Tuesday that it was necessary for the United States to work closely with Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his diplomatic initiatives and efforts on Donbas.

"The election of President Zelenskyy creates a good opportunity to re-energize efforts to end the 5-year old conflict in the Donbas," Volker said in prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "President Zelenskyy has repeatedly reiterated his commitment to peace and to the Minsk agreements, to seek to ease the suffering of the people in the Donbas, and has expressed an openness to creative approaches to break the deadlock. During this critical period, it is vital that the United States continue to support Ukraine and work closely with the new president on his diplomatic initiatives."