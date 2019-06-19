UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volker Says 'Vital' For US To Work Closely With Zelenskyy On Initiatives For Donbas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

Volker Says 'Vital' For US to Work Closely With Zelenskyy on Initiatives for Donbas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said on Tuesday that it was necessary for the United States to work closely with Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his diplomatic initiatives and efforts on Donbas.

"The election of President Zelenskyy creates a good opportunity to re-energize efforts to end the 5-year old conflict in the Donbas," Volker said in prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "President Zelenskyy has repeatedly reiterated his commitment to peace and to the Minsk agreements, to seek to ease the suffering of the people in the Donbas, and has expressed an openness to creative approaches to break the deadlock. During this critical period, it is vital that the United States continue to support Ukraine and work closely with the new president on his diplomatic initiatives."

Related Topics

Election Senate Ukraine Minsk United States

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

1 hour ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

47 minutes ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

49 minutes ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.