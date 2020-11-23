Watchdog Urges UN Agencies to Activate UN Human Rights Principles for Assistance in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A human rights-based framework developed by the United Nations for providing assistance to war-torn Syria should be implemented by all UN agencies operating in the middle Eastern country, a prominent rights group said in a press release on Monday.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) refers to UN Parameters and Principles for Assistance in Syria developed by the UN Department of Political Affairs (DPPA) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in 2017 to help aid groups operate in the country. According to HRW, the UN has since not taken any meaningful measures to include them in aid programs for Syria.

"United Nations agencies should activate the UN's human rights framework for Syria in their aid plans, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the agencies that developed the principles. Major donors should support this effort at their meeting on November 24, 2020," the press release stated.

According to HRW, the Syrian government has developed since 2011 a legal framework enabling it to use humanitarian aid for other purposes, such as financing atrocities and punishing those considered as opponents. In addition, aid groups have restricted access to communities in need and are required to cooperate with local actors linked to the abusive Syrian security services in order to provide assistance.

"The UN principles would require UN agencies operating in Syria to carefully consider the human rights and protection implications of their procedures, especially in determining where and how assistance is provided, and bar providing assistance to parties who have allegedly committed war crimes or crimes against humanity.

The principles state that UN assistance shall be provided without prejudice to the goals of accountability for serious human rights violations," the press release said.

The watchdog also noted that these restrictions introduced by Damascus also extended to assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, with aid groups facing various difficulties when operating in government-held areas. Within the context, HRW urged the UNDP and DPPA to ensure that all agencies operating in Syria incorporate these principles into their programs, as well as regularly and transparently report on problems they face.

Syria has been engulfed in the civil war since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. After government forces regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.

Earlier in November, an international conference on refugee repatriation took place in Damascus with the United Nations acting as an observer. Participant at the conference discussed, among other things, the reconstruction effort that would enable the country to receive the approximately 5.6 million refugees currently spread across several neighboring countries, namely Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey.