WFP Says Needs Over $13Mln. to Aid People Affected by Hurricane Eta in Central America

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The World Food Program said in a statement on Friday that it needs at least $13.2 in funding to support millions of people affected by Hurricane Eta in the so-called Dry Corridor of Central America - El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

"An initial assessment indicates that our immediate funding needs to support the most vulnerable people are approximately U$S 13.2 million," the statement said. "This figure is expected to increase over the next few weeks as the extent of Eta's impact becomes clearer."

Heavy rains, winds, deadly landslides and flood unleashed by Eta have killed dozens of people, destroyed infrastructure and hurt livelihoods in these countries.

Moreover, the region is now bracing for another tropical storm in the coming days.

The WFP said the number of people in the Dry Corridor facing severe food insecurity could increase from over 1.6 million in 2019 to close to 3 million this year.

Eta hit Central America as a Category 4 hurricane last week, it has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. The storm has caused severe flooding in several countries, including Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica. According to preliminary data from local authorities, more than 200 people have died in these countries.