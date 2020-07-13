White House Has 'No Announcements Now' on US-Canada Travel Restrictions - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Trump administration has no announcement yet to make with regards to restoring travel with Canada which was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.

"No announcements now for our plans with Canada," McEnany said, when asked whether the current travel ban will be extended.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.

The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario Doug Ford said on Friday he wants to see the coronavirus-induced border restrictions with the United States extended beyond the July 21 deadline.