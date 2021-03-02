White House Urges House to Pass 'Landmark' George Floyd Police Reform Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Biden administration on Monday called on the US House to pass the recently reintroduced George Floyd police reform bill.

Last week, US House Democrats reintroduced the police reform legislation, which is named in honor of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody last May.

"The Administration encourages the House to pass this legislation, and looks forward to working with the Congress to enact a landmark policing reform law," Biden said.

The bill was first passed last year in the House amid riots sparked after Floyd was killed in a chokehold by a police officer after pleading that he could not breathe. But the then-Republican majority in the Senate sat on the bill. The Democrats regained control of the Senate in January elections.