WHO International Team To Assemble In China Soon - Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO International Team to Assemble in China Soon - Official

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A team of international epidemic experts will soon assemble in China as part of the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program said Thursday.

"The advanced team and their Chinese counterparts have now finalized the scope of work and design of the mission and we expect the rest of the international team to start arriving in China over the weekend," Mike Ryan told reporters.

The expert team began the work on Monday. It is expected to identify the source of the COVID-19 infection and assist the Chinese authorities in containing the epidemic, which has sickened almost 60,000 people in the country and killed over 1,300.

Related Topics

World China Coronavirus

