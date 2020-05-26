UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Official Says Africa Yet To Experience COVID-19 Peak Amid Pre-Existing Epidemics, War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:10 PM

WHO Official Says Africa Yet to Experience COVID-19 Peak Amid Pre-Existing Epidemics, War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has not yet reached its apex in Africa as pre-existing public health threats as well as hampered testing capacity risk worsening the current epidemiological situation, WHO Africa Program Manager for Emergency Response Dr. Michel Yao told Sputnik in an interview.

The African continent at this point accounts for roughly 1.5 percent of the global toll of coronavirus cases. According to Yao, the figure continues to grow, albeit driven by only a handful of countries, including South Africa and countries in the continent's north, as well as Nigeria and Ghana in the west, and Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the center.

"These countries count for most of the cases. In South Africa we still have an increase, but none of them is showing yet that they have reached a peak. Even though in countries like Burkina Faso you can see some decrease, we have to ensure that all the people who caught the virus, even being asymptomatic, can also be captured. So the issue of having huge testing is also still there. So overall it's increasing," Yao said.

In countries which initially reported no or few cases, such as the Central African Republic and Mauritania, the figures are now on the rise and will get all the more dangerous if the infection succeeds in breaking into rural areas with poorer health care, according to the WHO Africa program manager for emergency response.

"We should be careful because we still have the outbreak in the capital cities, but not yet ” in most of the cases ” out of these capital cities. What will happen when it moves to the places where it is difficult to implement the [confinement] measures, difficult to have access to the [health care] system? So we should remain cautious to celebrate," Yao said.

The WHO official pointed to other complications that might cause the further spread of the infection in Africa, such as many countries in the continent's south entering the influenza season and also countries affected by war. In the latter case, the expert brought up the Ebola outbreak to explain how humanitarian providers are faced with access difficulties and public mistrust.

"We can recall the Ebola, which is still ongoing, where the critical challenge was access related to security and also mistrust: when communities are killed by armed groups, they are scared and they have mistrust to anyone coming for any intervention," Yao said.

Carrying out comprehensive preventive measures in such environments is hard, it was argued, and countries at especially high risk of such obstacles include Congo, South Sudan, Nigeria and part of the Sahel region.

According to the latest WHO situation report, Africa cumulatively accounts for a little more than 77,000 cases of more than 5.2 million cases detected totally.

Related Topics

Africa Burkina Faso South Africa Sudan Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Cameroon Ghana Mauritania Nigeria Central African Republic Influenza All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

58 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

New Zealandâ€™s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.