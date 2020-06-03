UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Global Coronavirus Tally Nears 6.2Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that 6,194,533 people have been infected with the new coronavirus globally.

The daily situation report estimated the number of infections confirmed in the past 24 hours at 113,198.

Further 4,242 virus-related deaths were reported during the same period.

Americas continue to lead in the number of overall coronavirus cases, with 2.9 million people contracting the respiratory disease and more than 163,000 dying from it.

Europe has the world's highest death toll of more than 182,000, with 2.1 million cases confirmed. Africa brings up the rear with 108,121 cases and 2,700 virus-related deaths.

