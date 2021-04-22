UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Plans Agreed For Joint Manufacturing Inspection Of Sputnik V Facilities In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:28 PM

WHO Says Plans Agreed for Joint Manufacturing Inspection of Sputnik V Facilities in May

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are set to conduct a joint visit of facilities where Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is produced from May 10 through to June, a WHO representative told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are set to conduct a joint visit of facilities where Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is produced from May 10 through to June, a WHO representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Inspections for good clinical practices are being undertaken in April, by a joint EMA/WHO team. On-site inspections for Good Manufacturing Practices are expected to take place from 10 May to first week of June, which are the dates that have been agreed with the manufacturer," the representative said.

Both the WHO and the EMA are still receiving data from the Gamaleya Center, the developer of Sputnik V, as part of a continued review process, the representative added.

Related Topics

World Russia Visit April May June From

Recent Stories

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from India

3 minutes ago

Banks extending the loan to the poor fishermen are ..

4 minutes ago

Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Ambassador calls on Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

5 minutes ago

Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi grieve over Quetta blast ..

12 minutes ago

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar meets CM Buzdar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.