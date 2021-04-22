WHO Says Plans Agreed for Joint Manufacturing Inspection of Sputnik V Facilities in May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are set to conduct a joint visit of facilities where Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is produced from May 10 through to June, a WHO representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Inspections for good clinical practices are being undertaken in April, by a joint EMA/WHO team. On-site inspections for Good Manufacturing Practices are expected to take place from 10 May to first week of June, which are the dates that have been agreed with the manufacturer," the representative said.

Both the WHO and the EMA are still receiving data from the Gamaleya Center, the developer of Sputnik V, as part of a continued review process, the representative added.