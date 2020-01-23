(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was too early to declare global emergency over China's coronavirus.

"The Emergency Committee on the new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) considered that it is still too early to declare a public health emergency of international concern given its restrictive and binary nature," the WHO wrote on Twitter.