Women Protest Against Sexism, Violence In Istanbul On International Women's Day - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:30 AM

Women Protest Against Sexism, Violence in Istanbul on International Women's Day - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Thousands of women took part in a demonstration held in Turkey's Istanbul on International Women's Day, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reports.

According to the Turkish daily, demonstrators were calling for an end to violence against women. LGBTQ and feminist activists also participated in the Monday demonstration.

According to Cumhuriyet, about 400 women fell victim to violence in Turkey in 2020, and over 50 women have died this year.

The Monday demonstration in support of women's rights was held in Istanbul despite the coronavirus curfew. Police blocked some of the city streets and subway stations in some parts of Istanbul were closed starting Monday afternoon. Demonstrators dispersed peacefully.

More Stories From World

