Work Of Andrei Sakharov Foundation Declared Undesirable In Russia - Prosecutor's Office

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia declared on Monday the activities of the non-governmental Andrei Sakharov Foundation as undesirable in Russia.

"After studying the received materials, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia decided on January 23 to acknowledge the activities of the non-governmental Andrei Sakharov Foundation from the US as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the statement read.

The office stated that the NGO's activities threaten Russia's security and the foundations of its constitutional order.

The Russian Justice Ministry has been informed of this decision so as to include the organization in the list of foreign and international non-governmental entities whose work was declared undesirable in Russia, the prosecutor general's office added.

The Andrei Sakharov Foundation named after the prominent Soviet scientist-turned-dissident and Nobel Peace prize laureate was established in early 1990s at the initiative of Sakharov's wife, Yelena Bonner, to "preserve his legacy." In 1975, in his Nobel lecture, Sakharov proclaimed that the goals of peaceful co-existence, scientific and technological progress and human rights were inseparable, the foundation says on its website.

