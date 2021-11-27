UrduPoint.com

World Races To Contain New Covid Variant

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

World races to contain new Covid variant

Fears mounted Saturday that a highly-infectious new coronavirus strain was pushing its way into Europe as the world brought the shutters down to contain the new Omicron variant

Schiphol, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Fears mounted Saturday that a highly-infectious new coronavirus strain was pushing its way into Europe as the world brought the shutters down to contain the new Omicron variant.

Britain confirmed its first two infections and suspected new cases emerged in Germany and the Czech Republic, while Dutch authorities quarantined 61 passengers from South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19.

South Africa complained it was being "punished" with air travel bans for first detecting the strain, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has termed a "variant of concern".

South Korea, Australia and Thailand joined the United States, Brazil, Canada and a host of other countries around the world restricting travel from the region, fearing a major setback to global efforts against the pandemic.

Scientists are racing to determine the threat posed by the heavily mutated strain, which is more transmissible than the dominant Delta variant, and whether it can evade existing vaccines.

Anxious travellers thronged Johannesburg international airport, desperate to squeeze onto the last flights to countries that had imposed sudden travel bans. Many had cut holidays and rushed back from South African safaris and vineyards.

"It's ridiculous, we will always be having new variants," British tourist David Good told AFP, passports in hand. "South Africa found it but it's probably all over the world already."

Related Topics

Africa World Thailand Australia Europe Canada Holidays Germany David Johannesburg Brazil Czech Republic South Africa United States All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Zayed Grand Prix for Pur ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Zayed Grand Prix for Purebred Arabian Camel Races

3 minutes ago
 Murtaza Siyal appointed as Director SU Sindhology ..

Murtaza Siyal appointed as Director SU Sindhology Institute

6 minutes ago
 S.Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over ..

S.Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over Omicron variant

6 minutes ago
 Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

6 minutes ago
 Covid-struck Czech president leaves hospital to na ..

Covid-struck Czech president leaves hospital to name PM

6 minutes ago
 Amin Aslam, Zartaj Gul strongly deny any brawl at ..

Amin Aslam, Zartaj Gul strongly deny any brawl at COP-26, call Fityana's stateme ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.