Worldwide Number of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 11 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 11 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 11,031,905 as of 23:00 GMT on Friday.

More than 523,000 people have died of the disease, the university added.

 The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and Russia.

More Stories From World

