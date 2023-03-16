UrduPoint.com

Yerevan To Share Own Peace Treaty Ideas With Baku Soon - Pashinyan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Yerevan has been studying Baku's proposals on a peace agreement between the two countries and will reveal its own ideas on the issue soon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

Yerevan and Baku started peace agreement negotiations under supervision by Russia, the United States and the European Union last year. In the beginning of February 2023, Yerevan received new proposals on the peace treaty from Azerbaijan and started to study them.

"Armenia has received Azerbaijan's new proposals on the peace agreement, thereby entering a new, fourth stage of discussions on the treaty project. We will consider (them) and present our thoughts in the near future," Pashinyan said during a government meeting.

Yerevan is committed to the peaceful agenda and will not diverge from it, the Armenian prime minister added.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku was reported in an area unrelated to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh) � the most serious escalation since the 2020 events.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks.

The situation further exacerbated in December 2022, when the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani district, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

On February 18, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan held peace talks in Munich. Following the negotiations, Aliyev said that the main issue was that the peace treaty between the two countries should be drawn up on the basis of international norms and principles, and that any provisions on Nagorno-Karabakh were unacceptable.

