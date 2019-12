Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Monday his country was ready for a comprehensive prisoner swap with the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Monday his country was ready for a comprehensive prisoner swap with the United States

"After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for comprehensive prisoner exchange. The ball is in the US' court," Zarif said on Twitter.