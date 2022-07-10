UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Attributes Dismissal Of Several Ukrainian Ambassadors To Diplomatic Rotation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Zelenskyy Attributes Dismissal of Several Ukrainian Ambassadors to Diplomatic Rotation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained on Saturday the dismissal of several Ukrainian ambassadors, including Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk, notorious for his controversial statements, with a diplomatic rotation.

"Today, I signed decrees on the dismissal of some ambassadors of Ukraine. This rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice. New representatives of Ukraine will be appointed to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway and India. Candidates are being prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the reports occurred that Zelenskyy had dismissed Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, Hungary, Norway, the Czech Republic and India.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian ambassador to India was also dismissed from the concurrent positions of Ukrainian ambassador to the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The dismissal concerned Ukrainian diplomat Andrij Melnyk, known for his contentious rhetoric, and occurred shortly after the controversy surrounding Melnyk, who allegedly glorified Ukrainian nationalist leader and Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera in an interview with German media. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry then issued a statement saying that Melnyk's opinion expressed in the interview is his own and does not reflect the ministry's official position.

