Zelenskyy Departs for Working Visit to Partially-Controlled Donetsk Region - Press Service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy departed on Friday for a working trip to the partially-controlled southeastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk to take part in celebrations dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the retaking of cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk by pro-Kiev forces from Donbas militia, the presidential press service said.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a working trip to the Donetsk region on the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk," the press service said.

The press service added that the president would participate in celebrations in Kramatorsk.

Zelenskyy also appointed a new head of the Ukrainian Security Service Main Directorate in the partially-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to a decree published on Friday on the president's website.

Donbas has been engaged in an armed conflict with Kiev since 2014 when Donetsk and Luhansk refused to recognize the Ukrainian authorities that came to power that year and decided to secede from Ukraine.

Slovyansk and Kramatorsk were taken by the Donbas militia in the spring of 2014 and recaptured by the Ukrainian forces by July 5.