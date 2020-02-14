Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Arrangements for Next Normandy Summit - Ukrainian Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held phone talks on Friday to discuss the implementation of agreements reached during the previous Normandy format summit in Paris and the preparation of the next such meeting, Zelenskyy's press office said.

The Normandy format of talks was established in 2014 for the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine to negotiate the settlement of the conflict in breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

"The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Normandy summit on December 9, 2019 in Paris, as well as the preparations for the next meeting of the 'Normandy four' leadership," the press office said.

According to the statement, the two leaders specifically emphasized the agreements on the exchange of prisoners between parties to the Donbas conflict and the release of Ukrainians detained in Russia.

"The parties agreed on the need to intensify work at the level of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk in order to implement the agreements reached," the statement read.