229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) About 229 different diseases are directly linked to obesity and a healthy lifestyle is essential to avoid health implications, said experts.

The experts stated this in a seminar conducted under the auspices of the Department of Human Nutrition at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan on Tuesday.

Shedding light on the escalating issues of obesity and diabetes, the experts stated that obesity and diabetes have emerged as a global epidemic, with obesity being a contributing factor in over forty percent of the increasing diabetes cases.

Guest speaker Dr Bilal Afzal highlighted the health implications of obesity, stating that 229 diseases were directly linked to obesity. He added that the unhealthy lifestyles was at the forefront of causative factors. Emphasizing the importance of dietary modifications, healthy living and medical interventions in managing obesity and related complications, Dr. Afzal stressed that mere dietary changes and lifestyle adjustments were insufficient for individuals faced with severe obesity.

He advocated for the use of bioactive compounds derived from various plants to enhance metabolism.

Dr. Sadaf Shakoor, another speaker discussed the simple dietary modifications and its positive effects on health. Nutritionist Tasneem Ali discussed the everyday challenges faced by obesity individuals. The experts remarked that such individuals were away from active lifestyles and prone to various diseases due to their sedentary lifestyles.

Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition, Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, presented dietary recommendations to combat obesity and associated issues, underscoring the need for both individual and societal efforts to address related social challenges.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah commended the conduct of the seminar, stating that with 32 million people affected by diabetes in Pakistan, such seminars are crucial for public awareness, he concluded.

