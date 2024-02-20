36,293 Tested For Hepatitis During LHEAP’s Drive
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:59 PM
As many as 36,293 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive started on July 10,2023
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) As many as 36,293 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive started on July 10,2023.
Chief Executive Officer LHEAP Dr Ansar Ishaq told media that the prevalence of hepatitis in the nine union councils of Rawalpindi was recorded as 2.79 percent through rapid test while the highest rate of occurrence was recorded in the area of Fauji Colony at 9.95 per cent.
He said that initially the project was launched in four union councils of the Rawalpindi city which was later extended to nine union councils of the district including UCs 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 32, 33 and 116.
Around 1012 had been diagnosed positive for hepatitis including 186 positives for hepatitis B virus, 811 for hepatitis C and 15 positives for both HCV and HBV ,he said and added that LHEAP’s teams had visited a total of 8,439 houses in the nine union councils and administered 20,276 doses of vaccine against hepatitis B.
He said that the under the LHEAP project free of cost testing and treatment facility was being provided to the patients in the selected UCs.
Recent Stories
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan
SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper
Greek farmers take protest to Athens
ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..
PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery
PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance
More Stories From Health
-
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs8 hours ago
-
Hamza Foundation arranges blood camp for thalassemia patients6 days ago
-
Awareness session held on heart health14 days ago
-
Barley, powerhouse recommended by medical experts14 days ago
-
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore15 days ago
-
Five key facts about cancer19 days ago
-
WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans fat22 days ago
-
Govt offers financial assistance to pregnant women24 days ago
-
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education26 days ago
-
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities28 days ago
-
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain29 days ago
-
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets1 month ago