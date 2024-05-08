Anti- Measles Drive To Start From May 20
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer Wednesday said that the five-day anti-measles campaign will start from May 20 in urban tehsil of City of Saints
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer Wednesday said that the five-day anti-measles campaign will start from May 20 in urban tehsil of City of Saints.
Addressing the meeting of the health department here, he said a total of 271 teams have been formed for the anti-measles campaign.
CEO Health Dr Faisal Qaisrani gave briefing on the measles campaign in Tehsil Multan.
Children up to the age of one year will be vaccinated free of charge while 59 teams will vaccinate at temporary fixed points at different places.
Rizwan Qadeer said that all arrangements have been finalized to maintain the cold chain of the vaccine.
Mobile App training has also been provided to all supervisors to monitor the campaign, he concluded.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
US Consul General visits FF Steel
Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at NCA
Security tightened to suppress 'booti mafia' outside examination centers
President Zardari concludes 3-day Quetta visit, returns to Islamabad
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
More Stories From Health
-
229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts23 hours ago
-
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services Hospital5 days ago
-
FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues5 days ago
-
Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles6 days ago
-
Vaccines save at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO14 days ago
-
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result14 days ago
-
Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies19 days ago
-
DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT20 days ago
-
World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore importance of providing comprehensive care21 days ago
-
Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'21 days ago
-
Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon21 days ago
-
World Hemophilia Day observed21 days ago