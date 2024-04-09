ATC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Doctor Involved In Illegal Kidneys Transplant
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 10:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of a doctor involved in unlawfully extracting the kidneys of over 300 people and transplanting them to his wealthy clients.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition of Dr. Fawad Mumtaz and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.
The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that all charges against his client were baseless and requested bail for him.
However, the prosecution, submitting the case record, opposed the bail plea, stating that the accused was found guilty during the investigations.
After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition of the accused.
It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Fawad Mumtaz and other members of his gang were arrested by Lahore police in October 2023. The police accused the gang of conducting over 300 unlawful kidney operations. It alleged that the main accused, Dr. Fawad Mumtaz, unlawfully extracted the kidneys of 328 people and transplanted them to his wealthy clients. The gang, reportedly active in the areas of Lahore, Taxila, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, conducted kidney operations at homes instead of in an operation theatre at a hospital.
