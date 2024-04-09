Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Doctor Involved In Illegal Kidneys Transplant

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 10:01 PM

ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of a doctor involved in unlawfully extracting the kidneys of over 300 people and transplanting them to his wealthy clients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of a doctor involved in unlawfully extracting the kidneys of over 300 people and transplanting them to his wealthy clients.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition of Dr. Fawad Mumtaz and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that all charges against his client were baseless and requested bail for him.

However, the prosecution, submitting the case record, opposed the bail plea, stating that the accused was found guilty during the investigations.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Fawad Mumtaz and other members of his gang were arrested by Lahore police in October 2023. The police accused the gang of conducting over 300 unlawful kidney operations. It alleged that the main accused, Dr. Fawad Mumtaz, unlawfully extracted the kidneys of 328 people and transplanted them to his wealthy clients. The gang, reportedly active in the areas of Lahore, Taxila, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, conducted kidney operations at homes instead of in an operation theatre at a hospital.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Police Doctor Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir October All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Stocks slide before US inflation, ECB meeting

Stocks slide before US inflation, ECB meeting

11 minutes ago
 Security increased at Champions League ties after ..

Security increased at Champions League ties after threat

11 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college ..

Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college cricket

11 minutes ago
 Special arrangements in hospitals during Eid days ..

Special arrangements in hospitals during Eid days in Larkana

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements for Baisakhi fes ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Baisakhi fest, T20 matches, Eid

11 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitre tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted in P ..

Eid-ul-Fitre tomorrow as Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan

2 hours ago
China, Russia set example for major-country relati ..

China, Russia set example for major-country relations: Wang Yi

2 hours ago
 President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns ..

President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns over poor sanitation

2 hours ago
 Security measures in place for Eid-ul-Fitr in Baha ..

Security measures in place for Eid-ul-Fitr in Bahawalnagar district

2 hours ago
 AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greeti ..

AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Ummah, expresses ..

2 hours ago
 Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt

Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt

2 hours ago
 DIG Operations suspends officer during visit to PS ..

DIG Operations suspends officer during visit to PS Golra

2 hours ago

More Stories From Health