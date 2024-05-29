DC Kohat Urges Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Polio To Prevent Disability
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 07:12 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday appealed to the people of Kohat district to vaccinate their children against polio to protect them from permanent disability.
Chairing an important meeting on the anti-polio campaign, the DC urged the community to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate the polio virus from Kohat.
He emphasised that eradicating polio requires collective efforts and everyone's participation.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General, the Focal Person for the National EOC Anti-Polio, and other Health Department officials attended the meeting during which the anti-polio campaign was discussed in detail.
