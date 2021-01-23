UrduPoint.com
Int'l Workshop On Viral Diseases Begins On Jan 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:33 PM

Three-day International Workshop on "Fundamental Techniques in Viral Diseases Diagnostics" will be kicked off on January 25 (Monday) at COMSTECH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Three-day International Workshop on "Fundamental Techniques in Viral Diseases Diagnostics" will be kicked off on January 25 (Monday) at COMSTECH.

The three-day workshop consists upon four technical sessions and will be attended by the experts from Germany, China, Sweden and Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. S. M. Wasim Jafri, Professor of Medicine, Aga Khan University, Pakistan will be the keynote speaker in the inaugural session while the experts will give lectures on different aspects of viral diseases.

Viral diseases' global clinical impact, diagnosis, treatment, prevention; virus genomics and evolution; Introduction to coronaviruses and development of test system for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies; SARS-CoV-2 spike a major determinant of viral infectivity and spread; developing methods for rapid detection of emerging viruses and insights into SARS-CoV-2 polymerase catalysis and Remdesivir intervention are the some of the topics of the lectures to be delivered during the workshop.

More than one hundred national and international scholars/researchers and scientists have got registered to attend this three-day workshop to be held during January 25-27.

