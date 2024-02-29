Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

Life-saving medicines for the emergency ward of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) were donated by the Heart Saver Foundation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Life-saving medicines for the emergency ward of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) were donated by the Heart Saver Foundation.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Nadeem Akhtar received the donation from General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq.

Medical Social Welfare Officer Asia Faqir Hussain, Manager Asma Muzamal and others were also present.

The MS appreciated the philanthropic spirit of Heart Saver Foundation and said that the foundation's services are exemplary for serving the ailing humanity.