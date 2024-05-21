Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust Organize Free Medical Care To Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:38 PM
In a joint effort to provide quality medical care to the underserved community, the Pakistan Army and Saylani Trust Tuesday organized a week-long medical camp in Bahawalpur
According to ptv, the camp, which began on May 15, has already treated over 2,000 patients and performed 260 eye operations. Residents of the area have expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for bringing much-needed medical facilities to their doorstep.
"We are thankful to the Pakistan Army for providing us with excellent medical care," said a local resident. "Many of us cannot afford to travel to cities for treatment, so this camp has been a blessing for us."
The medical camp offers free medical examinations, treatment, and medicines to patients.
A team of experienced doctors and medical staff are providing specialized care in various fields, including general medicine, surgery, pediatrics, and gynecology.
The Pakistan Army has a long history of organizing free medical camps in remote areas, and this initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to support the local community. Saylani Trust, a non-profit organization, has been working tirelessly to provide various services, including medical care, to underprivileged communities.
The medical camp will continue until May 22, and residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to receive free medical care.
