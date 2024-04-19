Open Menu

Rawalpindi Woman Gives Birth To Six Babies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

The administration of the hospital says that all the babies including four brothers and two sisters are good in health.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) A woman gave birth to six babies in a local hospital of Rawalpindi, the doctors confirmed on Friday.

The woman namely Mrs Waheed, the resident of Hazara Colony area, was blessed with four boys and two girls at District Headquarters Hospital.

The doctors said that all the six babies were in good health.

“They all have been shifted to the nursery from the labor room,” said the doctors. The administration of the hospital said that they would provide maximum facilities to the mother and children.

