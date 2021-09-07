Russia Donates 10 Ambulance Cars to Tajikistan as Aid to Fight COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has donated ten fully equipped ambulance vehicles to Tajikistan to enable the country hold hitch-free summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this month, as well as help in providing services to coronavirus patients in the country, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Dushanbe told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia has donated ten fully equipped ambulance vehicles to Tajikistan to enable the country hold hitch-free summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this month, as well as help in providing services to coronavirus patients in the country, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Dushanbe told Sputnik.

"This gratuitous assistance from Russia is aimed at assisting Tajikistan in holding international events at the highest level, including the CSTO and SCO summits in September 2021 in Dushanbe, and after their completion, at strengthening the national health system to combat the coronavirus pandemic," the spokesperson said.

Olga Lyakina, the deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administrative Directorate, told reporters that ambulances are equipped with the essentials to provide high-quality operational assistance, including ventilators, defibrillators, and electrocardiographs.

Igor Lyakin-Frolov, the Russian ambassador to Tajikistan, said that Moscow-Dushanbe cooperation in healthcare is developing dynamically, with Russia providing versatile assistance.

This includes medical education, he said, adding that nearly 3,000 Tajik medical students are enrolled in Russian universities at the moment.

Over the past few years, four mobile clinics based on the KAMAZ trucks have been delivered to Tajikistan with Russian financial support, the embassy stated. The clinics specialize in Primary care and diagnosis of HIV, viral hepatitis, and other infectious diseases.

A mobile rapid diagnostics laboratory based on the GAZ car and two medical road trains designed to provide comprehensive medical and preventive care in Tajikistan's hard-to-reach regions have been delivered to the country, the embassy added.

Russia donated to Tajikistan diagnostic test systems and reagents, and 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of commitment to jointly fight against COVID-19.�Since the pandemic's onset last March, Russia's health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has sent six expert delegations to Tajikistan to provide practical assistance in combating the virus.

The CSTO summit in Dushanbe is scheduled for September 15-16, and the meeting of the heads of SCO member states will be held from September 16-17.