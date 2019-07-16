UrduPoint.com
6.6 Million Passengers Travel Through Sharjah Airport In H1 2019

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:15 PM



SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Sharjah Airport continued to record excellent growth rates during the first half of this year, building on the success of recent years. The number of passengers travelling through the Airport rose to 6.605 million in H1 2019, an increase of 15.25 percent, compared to 5.731 million passengers in H1 2018.

The Airport had 1.114 million passengers in June, a growth rate of 17.6 percent, compared to 947.2 thousand passengers in June 2018, positioning Sharjah Airport among leading airports in the region in terms of the number of passengers.

Between January and June this year, there were 41.7 thousand air traffic movements with 40.77 thousand scheduled flights and 908 unscheduled flights, a growth rate of 7.47 percent, as compared to 38,800 flights in the same period last year.

In terms of freight, air cargo volume rose to 78.78 thousand tonnes, 10.35 thousand tonnesof which were handled in June, while sea-air freight volume reached 7.93 thousand tonnes between January and the end of June this year.

During H1 2019, a Turkish airline began operating flights between Istanbul Airport and Sharjah Airport, with a daily flight starting from April.

The Airport also received Nigeria’s Air Peace recently; the airline adopted Sharjah Airport as its first international hub outside Africa.

The festive seasons, summer holidays and new destinations have contributed to Sharjah Airport’s record growth over the last six months.

Commenting on the achievements, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said that the number of passengers during the first half of this year is a result of the efforts of all the organisations operating at the Airport. These genuine partnerships help to position the Airport as one of the region’s best airports both regionally and globally thanks to its fast and efficient procedures and unique location.

The Emirate of Sharjah, he said, has succeeded in strengthening its position on the map of regional and global tourism and trade. Sharjah Airport plays a pivotal role in enhancing the Emirate’s leading image by continuously upgrading the quality of the services that it provides to passengers and customers to make their journey through the airport a unique experience."

