UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life Endowment campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) A prominent UAE pioneer of giving contributed AED 10 million to the Life Endowment campaign in support of chronic disease patients, launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under the slogan ‘With You For Life’.

Contributions by individuals and institutions are part of a community wide show of support to the campaign, reflecting the culture of giving and generosity, deeply rooted in UAE society, and the commitment shown by its members to support initiatives in the UAE, including those aimed at enhancing the sustainability of healthcare services afforded to those most in need.

The Life Endowment campaign aims to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services and provide long term funding to treat vulnerable patients with chronic diseases, while supporting the healthcare system as a whole.

The campaign further aims to maximise the returns of the endowment and direct them toward healthcare programs that improve quality of life and help build a healthy, sustainable society. The initiative also seeks to promote the concept of endowment as a development tool that supports social solidarity. It highlights the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives and promoting social investment to serve those most in need.

The Life Endowment campaign in support of chronic disease patients has dedicated several channels to receive the contributions from individuals and institutions:

● Digital donation platform by Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

https://contribute.adawqaf.gov.ae/healthcare

● Bank transfers to the Campaign’s account (IBAN Number: AE930353417000004600004) at First Abu Dhabi Bank