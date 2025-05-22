UAE Philanthropist Donates AED10 Million To Life Endowment Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 07:46 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) A prominent UAE pioneer of giving contributed AED 10 million to the Life Endowment campaign in support of chronic disease patients, launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under the slogan ‘With You For Life’.
Contributions by individuals and institutions are part of a community wide show of support to the campaign, reflecting the culture of giving and generosity, deeply rooted in UAE society, and the commitment shown by its members to support initiatives in the UAE, including those aimed at enhancing the sustainability of healthcare services afforded to those most in need.
The Life Endowment campaign aims to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services and provide long term funding to treat vulnerable patients with chronic diseases, while supporting the healthcare system as a whole.
The campaign further aims to maximise the returns of the endowment and direct them toward healthcare programs that improve quality of life and help build a healthy, sustainable society. The initiative also seeks to promote the concept of endowment as a development tool that supports social solidarity. It highlights the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives and promoting social investment to serve those most in need.
The Life Endowment campaign in support of chronic disease patients has dedicated several channels to receive the contributions from individuals and institutions:
● Digital donation platform by Awqaf Abu Dhabi:
https://contribute.adawqaf.gov.ae/healthcare
● Bank transfers to the Campaign’s account (IBAN Number: AE930353417000004600004) at First Abu Dhabi Bank
Recent Stories
UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life Endowment campaign
Ghitha Holding leverages SAP business AI for digital transformation
Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Leading Arab Personality Award in ..
Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it ..
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan
ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforcement Working Group
NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental health law
Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to boost cross-border startup grow ..
NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life Endowment campaign2 minutes ago
-
Ghitha Holding leverages SAP business AI for digital transformation2 minutes ago
-
Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Leading Arab Personality Award in Sustainable Develop ..2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it in the Emirates’18 minutes ago
-
ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforcement Working Group33 minutes ago
-
NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental health law33 minutes ago
-
Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to boost cross-border startup growth33 minutes ago
-
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion48 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit participation1 hour ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates1 hour ago
-
Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models1 hour ago
-
FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership with MoIAT1 hour ago