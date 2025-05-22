FNC Speaker meets Chairwoman of Council of Federation of Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met today with Matviyenko Valentina, Chairwoman of the Council of Federation of the Russian Federation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress (NIEC), currently being held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The FNC Speaker thanked the Council of Federation for the invitation to participate in the international environmental parliamentary conference. He also praised the high level of organisation and the NIEC's growing international stature as a key global platform for exchanging ideas and expertise on environmental issues and sustainable development.

He emphasised that the participation of the FNC reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to collaborative efforts in addressing environmental challenges and promoting international cooperation in confronting climate and environmental concerns.

He underlined the pivotal role of parliaments in supporting government initiatives to tackle climate change and protect the environment.

Highlighting the UAE’s leadership in this domain, he referenced the country's hosting of COP28, and the FNC's role in organising the parliamentary conference alongside it, which saw broad international participation, including from the Russian side, with sessions dedicated to supporting the legislative aspect of climate action.

The meeting also reviewed avenues for strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two councils, reflecting the depth of strategic relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation and a shared desire to develop them on firm foundations of friendship and collaboration across diverse sectors.

Both sides affirmed the importance of continued coordination of positions and perspectives in regional and international parliamentary forums to serve mutual interests and support shared goals for building a sustainable and prosperous future.

They also acknowledged the role of leadership meetings in advancing bilateral relations and deepening strategic cooperation. These high-level engagements provide a strong foundation for institutional parliamentary communication, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations and translating visionary leadership directives into tangible initiatives that benefit both peoples and support their aspirations for a more cooperative and sustainable future.

Matviyenko Valentina welcomed the participation of the FNC Speaker and the accompanying parliamentary delegation in the congress. She affirmed the strength and depth of bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the UAE.

She praised the UAE’s pioneering humanitarian and diplomatic role in addressing various international crises, particularly highlighting its efforts in facilitating 14 prisoner exchange operations involving more than 3,700 individuals amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. These efforts, she noted, were widely welcomed and highly appreciated by all parties involved, including Russia. They reflect the UAE's steadfast commitment to its principled approach in promoting global peace and stability.