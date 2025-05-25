Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) SHARJAH, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE has reached another defining moment in its cultural and scientific journey, as Sharjah advances the nomination of the Faya Palaeolandscape for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Situated in the Central Region of Sharjah, this ancient desert site holds one of the world’s oldest and most uninterrupted records of early human presence, dating back to over 210,000 years.

Formally nominated in 2024 under the ‘Cultural Landscape’ category, the Faya Palaeolandscape is now under evaluation by UNESCO World Heritage Center. The property is being recognised not only for its archaeological depth, but for its potential to reshape our global understanding of how early humans lived in arid environments, moved and evolved across Southeast Arabia.

Spearheading global outreach for Faya’s ongoing World Heritage nomination is Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi,who serves as the official ambassador of the nomination file. Her role reflects a collective national effort to elevate the property’s international status, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in heritage preservation, cultural diplomacy and scientific advancement.

Sheikha Bodour commented, “Faya offers one of the oldest and most complete records of early human presence in Arabia, dating back over 210,000 years - a living archive that deepens our understanding of who we are, where we came from, and how we have learned to survive.”

“The Faya Palaeolandscape’s nomination for UNESCO World Heritage status highlights the importance of preserving these ancient sites, not only for their historical value but for their potential to educate future generations. As ambassador, I see this nomination as an opportunity to elevate Faya as a shared inheritance for all people around the world,''she added, affirming the significance of this nomination in shaping global heritage discourse.

While much of the region has been viewed as a mere transit point for early human migration, interdisciplinary scientific research and archaeological discoveries conducted by the Sharjah Archaeological Authority (SAA) in collaboration with the University of Tübingen in prehistory studies and Oxford Brookes University for paleoenvironmental studies, confirmed that the Faya property served as a destination for early human settlement during climatically favourable periods.

The convergence of essential resources—water from springs and wadis, stone raw materials like flint for tool-making, and shelter within the jebels—made sustained occupation possible.

Over the past 30years, scientists have excavated the Faya site, uncovering 18 distinct layers of earth, each representing a different period of human occupation, and providing unprecedented insights into early human migration and adaptation. These game-changing discoveries offer a fresh understanding of human migration from Faya, which holds the most detailed record of ancient human life in Arabia.

From these facets of discovery, which have fully revealed the site’s potential to offer a rare and completely intact record of human survival in the face of environmental adversity, Faya’s potential Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) has been established.

Eisa Yousif, Director of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), emphasised: “The preservation of Faya is deeply anchored in Sharjah’s Cultural Heritage Law No. 4 of 2020, which ensures its protection for future generations. Over 30 years of meticulous research and collaboration led by our national mission and experts with international experts have revealed 18 distinct archaeological layers from the Stone Age, bringing to light an intricate history of human evolution, adaptation and survival right here in Sharjah.''

“As we advance Faya’s UNESCO World Heritage nomination, it is important to emphasise that our collaborative efforts have made this a global project; one that connects the past with the present more strongly, adding to the rich global corpus of archaeological discoveries. This property, therefore, holds immense value for the world - not just Sharjah and the UAE,'' he added.

The UAE has developed a comprehensive management plan for the Faya Palaeolandscape, which will guide its conservation, research, and visitor engagement from 2024 to 2030. This plan aligns with UNESCO’s World Heritage standards, ensuring that the site is preserved while also allowing for continued exploration and education.