Open Menu

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft Category Set To Launch On October 3

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club will organise the Arialah Dhow Race (60ft category) on 3rd October, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, with more than 90 dhows expected to compete.

The race will span 25 nautical miles, with prize money totalling AED4,238,000 allocated up to 90th place.

The incentives are aimed at encouraging owners, captains and sailors to preserve the seafaring traditions of their forefathers and safeguard the UAE’s maritime heritage, a cornerstone of the nation’s identity.

The 60ft dhow races are regarded as the pinnacle of traditional sailing competitions, known for their long distances, rich prizes and fierce rivalries. With a history stretching back many years, the Arialah Race continues to attract large audiences and enthusiasts, showcasing the skills of some of the UAE’s most accomplished captains and sailors.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Money October Race

Recent Stories

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago
 UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

35 minutes ago
 UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

1 hour ago
 Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

11 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

17 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

17 hours ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East