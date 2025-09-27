Open Menu

UAE President Receives OpenAI CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, a company specialising in artificial intelligence research and deployment.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the company and its counterparts in the UAE, particularly in artificial intelligence research and its practical applications.

This cooperation aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy. The vision also seeks to reinforce the UAE’s global leadership in this vital field while creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across both the public and private sectors.

The OpenAI CEO commended the UAE’s artificial intelligence vision and its global partnerships in this key sector.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has awarded Mr Altman its first honorary doctorate, in recognition of his influential leadership role in the field of AI.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; along with a number of senior officials.

