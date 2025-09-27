UAE President Receives OpenAI CEO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, a company specialising in artificial intelligence research and deployment.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the company and its counterparts in the UAE, particularly in artificial intelligence research and its practical applications.
This cooperation aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy. The vision also seeks to reinforce the UAE’s global leadership in this vital field while creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across both the public and private sectors.
The OpenAI CEO commended the UAE’s artificial intelligence vision and its global partnerships in this key sector.
The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has awarded Mr Altman its first honorary doctorate, in recognition of his influential leadership role in the field of AI.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; along with a number of senior officials.
Recent Stories
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO4 minutes ago
-
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt34 minutes ago
-
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Profits of China's major industrial firms back to growth in first eight months2 hours ago
-
UAE's Thekra AlKaabi sets world record in women's 100m T71 at World Para Athletics Championships3 hours ago
-
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by battery explosion3 hours ago
-
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion3 hours ago
-
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on map of sustainable c ..3 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties4 hours ago
-
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings4 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends invitation to BRIDGE S ..5 hours ago
-
UNGA80: UNCTAD urges leaders to lower debt costs, steady trade, unlock investment5 hours ago